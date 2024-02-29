Local chef Nicole Renard shows us how to make a Lamb Curry

Chef Nicole Renard is a local chef with a big following on Tiktok and Youtube! She is now competing on season 3 of “Next Level Chef.” Nicole will show us how to make Lame Curry, a dish she made on the show and talk about an upcoming event where you can meet her.

Lamb Curry

Ingredients:

2 onions, chopped

5 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp fresh ginger, minced

2 tsp turmeric

1 tsp chili powder

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp cardamom

2 Tbs tomato puree

1 lb ground lamb

2 cups lamb stock (or chicken)

1 16oz can diced tomatoes

Naan:

1 3/4 cup all purpose flour

2 tsp sugar

1 tsp salt

3/4 tsp baking powder

3 tsp oil

3/4 cup milk

Directions:

Bring a dutch oven or large pot to medium high heat and add about 2 Tbs oil. Saute the onions until translucent. Add garlic and ginger and cook. Reduce the heat to medium low and add the spices. Add tomato paste and stir. Add the ground lamb and stir until cooked. Add stock and diced tomatoes to the pot and stir to incorporate. Let everything cook for about 10 minutes allowing the flavors to develop as everything gets nice and bubbly.

For the Naan (I would start with this and let it rest while you start your curry):

Whisk together all the dry ingredients in a bowl. Make a well in your dry ingredients and add the oil and milk. Mix together until a shaggy dough forms. Turn out dough onto a clean surface and begin to knead until all the dough comes together into a smooth elastic ball. (about 5 minutes) Let dough rest for 10 min. Cut dough into 4 equal pieces for large naan or 8 for small naan and roll out to 1/8 inch thick. Cook on a nonstick skillet on medium high heat, turning after a few minutes and its turned a nice golden brown. Remove from the pan and brush with melted butter and herbs. Enjoy with your lamb curry!

