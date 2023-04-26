Local Children's Book Author: Kiara Ensley

Kiara Ensley, local children's book author and founder of the nonprofit I Am You Are We Are talked about the story behind her second children's book titled "I AM - Doctor". “I AM – Doctor” serves to empower and inform young readers of the important roles of physicians and healthcare heroes in approximately 15 different medical specialties. To learn more about Kiara Ensley's children's books and the I Am You Are We Are organization, go to https://www.iamkiaranacole.com/.

