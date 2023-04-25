Watch Now
Local Children's Book Author: Meghan Shanley

We hear from a children's book author.
Posted at 2:08 PM, Apr 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-25 15:08:32-04

Former Miss Virginia and musician turned children's book author Meghan Shanley talked about Vincent Plays His Part, the first in a children’s book series with a core message: we are each quite special, we all have unique talents, and when we accept ourselves and others, we can make some beautiful music together. For more information or to order a copy of Vincent Plays His Part, visit https://www.vincentplayshispart.com/.

