Local Children's Book Author: Trish Luna

Trish Luna shares more about her book
Posted at 11:41 AM, Apr 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-28 12:41:03-04

Local children's book author Trish Luna talked about the age-appropriate picture book she wrote to help children dealing with the trauma of parental substance abuse. “Lambi Learns About Addiction: A Book About Prevention” is a 36-page, colorfully illustrated picture book written to help children ages 3-12 cope with a parent’s addiction. The story features the endearing character Lambi, who comes to life through the exquisitely vibrant and engaging illustrations created by well-known artist Kellie Montana of Greenbrier, Tennessee. “Lambi Learns About Addiction: A Book About Prevention” is available for purchase for $14 at www.lambilearns.com. A Lambi plush toy will be available early May. For more information, go to www.lambilearns.com.

