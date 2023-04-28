Local children's book author Trish Luna talked about the age-appropriate picture book she wrote to help children dealing with the trauma of parental substance abuse. “Lambi Learns About Addiction: A Book About Prevention” is a 36-page, colorfully illustrated picture book written to help children ages 3-12 cope with a parent’s addiction. The story features the endearing character Lambi, who comes to life through the exquisitely vibrant and engaging illustrations created by well-known artist Kellie Montana of Greenbrier, Tennessee. “Lambi Learns About Addiction: A Book About Prevention” is available for purchase for $14 at www.lambilearns.com. A Lambi plush toy will be available early May. For more information, go to www.lambilearns.com.