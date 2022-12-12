Local Holiday Gift Ideas

Meryll and Lelan showed holiday gift ideas that have into the Talk of the Town office over the last few weeks. Here’s the list of items shown and where you can find them:

Puffer Hug Scarf with Pockets ($49) https://pufferhug.com/

Butter Crayon ($19.95) https://buttercrayon.com/products/butter-crayon

Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary Calendar ($35) https://ofsds.org/shop-to-support-ofsds/#!/2023-Calendar-All-Paws-Welcome-LIMITED-EDITION/p/494284337/category=0

Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary Geezeropoly Board Game ($25) https://ofsds.org/shop-to-support-ofsds/#!/Geezer-opoly/p/241245085/category=13967084

Nashville Bling Jewelry ($19-$35) www.nashbling.com.

Acme Seasoning 3-Pack ($36) https://www.acmefarmstore.com/collections/seasoning/products/acme-spice-3-pack

Acme U Sweatshirt ($40)

https://www.acmefarmstore.com/collections/apparel-2/products/acme-u-sweatshirt