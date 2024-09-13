Local man hits the beaches of Fiji for the newest season of Survivor!

We're heading back to tribal for 'Survivor' season 47! One Nashville resident is ready to outwit, outplay, and outlast the competition in Fiji! Cole sits down with Sam Phalen to talk about getting cast and his strategy heading into the game. Survivor 47 kicks off with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday September 18th on CBS.

Also, the fun starts early in Nashville for Survivor fans on September 14th. You can have the opportunity to experience the game right in the downtown area during the "Survivor Beach Drop"! It runs from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 109-119 2nd Avenue South. The first 100 people get a buff!