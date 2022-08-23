Local Man's Grandmother Was a Rockford Peach

Local elementary schoolteacher Kevin Stevens shared memories of his grandmother Lorraine “Fish” Fisher who played for the Rockford Peaches in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League in the 1940’s. The movie and the new Netflix series A League of Their Own are both based on the Rockford Peaches. Fisher went on to play for the Grand Rapid Chicks pitching over .500 each season.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 12:42:24-04
