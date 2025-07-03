Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Local mom, minister, creates fun coloring book "Ed the Zebra's Nashville Adventure"

Stephanie Prince is a local mom and minister in Spring Hill. She created "Ed the Zebra's Nashville Adventure" after the runaway zebra went viral!

Ed was on-the-loose for eight days, and took over headlines and hearts in Middle Tennessee! She said she wanted to offer the community something fun for the family to remember it by!

You can order on Amazon here:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FF5D7NR3?ref=cm_sw_r_ffobk_cp_ud_dp_P18PVPV14HQEPDB6GWKV&ref_=cm_sw_r_ffobk_cp_ud_dp_P18PVPV14HQEPDB6GWKV&social_share=cm_sw_r_ffobk_cp_ud_dp_P18PVPV14HQEPDB6GWKV&bestFormat=true&previewDohEventScheduleTesting=C&csmig=1

