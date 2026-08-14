Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
64  WX Alerts
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Local Music Artist DVANIEL LVMVR Talks New Music

Local Music Artist DVANIEL LVMVR Talks New Music
Posted

Christian U S Military Veteran/ Pop R & B Music Artist, DVNIEL LVMVR, is captivating stages and inspiring the hearts of his community with his music! He stops by along with Greg Ivey, Owner and Founder of Holy Energy Productions, to share their story and more on new music and how you can help them in their mission.

For more information about DVANIEL LVMVR:
https://www.instagram.com/dvniellvmvr?utm_source=qr [instagram.com]

https://www.tiktok.com/@officialdvniellvmvr?_r=1&_t=ZS-98YsgqgkEFA [tiktok.com]

https://music.apple.com/us/artist/dvniel-lvmvr/1876549823 [music.apple.com]

https://open.spotify.com/artist/2x5uW9EDPp6Rer3ozpbxtM?si=LZPyOu9SQQS-tvpH_BBJLA&utm_source=copy-link [open.spotify.com]

For more information about Holy Energy Productions:
Instagram: @holyenergyproductions

Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes