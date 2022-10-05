Local Musician Records at Abbey Road Studios

Pianist Ed Bazel talked about the results of recording for 2 days at the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London, which was 10 original compositions he created paying tribute to The Beatles, who were among his earliest influences. Hear Ed Bazel's new music in a livestream concert on Wednesday, October 5 at 7pm on Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/events/777978279924725 and also on Instagram. Follow EdBazelPiano on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/edbazelpianist, and on Instagram: @EdBazelPiano https://www.instagram.com/edbazelpiano/. Starting Friday, October 7, you can stream/buy the CD from his website, https://www.edbazel.com/ and everywhere you buy music.