Local Nashville business owner starts "Shades of Grief" cards to help cope with loss

Founded by Nashville area resident Stader Richardson, Shades of Grief was created from a deeply personal place: the realization that many people want to support loved ones through grief, loss, and difficult seasons, but often struggle to find the words to say. Richardson, who lost his wife Frances unexpectedly in 2022, became inspired to turn his own loss into something positive. His line of heartfelt cards is designed to bring comfort and connection to both sender and recipient.

Shades of Grief offers a line of greeting cards, thoughtfully acknowledging the many forms grief can take, from the loss of a loved one to life transitions, heartbreak, change, and the quiet emotional experiences people often carry privately. At its core, Shades of Grief hopes to help normalize conversations around grief and emotional wellness while reminding people that support does not have to come in “perfect words,” it simply needs to come with sincerity.