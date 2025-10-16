Local Nolan White leads the cast in The Outsiders now playing at TPAC

Lelan chats with native Nashvillian, Nolan White, who is starring as Ponyboy Curtis in the hit musical The Outsiders! The show is now playing at TPAC!

To get tickets and learn more visit https://www.tpac.org/events/detail/the-outsiders-14414

The winner of the 2024 Tony Award® for Best Musical is THE OUTSIDERS.

Adapted from S.E. HINTON’s seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film, this thrilling new musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman, and direction by Tony Award® winner Danya Taymore. Entertainment Weekly says, "It has the power to inspire an entire generation."

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. THE OUTSIDERS navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”