Local pastry chef competing on Food Network holiday show!

Pastry chef London Johnson from Molly’s Cupcakes made a Snowglobe Cake and talked about competing on the new Food Network holiday competition series The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown. Molly’s Cupcakes is in Opry Mills at 433 Opry Mills Dr. Nashville, TN 37214. Follow London on Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/lcjbakes/. For the first time ever, Food Network brings the tradition of The Elf on the Shelf® to a holiday competition series, The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, premiering on Sunday, November 19 at 7pm.

Cream Cheese Frosting

Yield: about 12 cupcakes (double recipe for layered cake)

1# (2 sticks) unsalted butter, room temperature

8oz (1pkg) cream cheese, cold

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar (more to taste if sweeter frosting is desired)

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

1/2 tsp fresh lemon or orange juice

In a stand mixer bowl (you can also use a hand mixer), place soft butter in with a paddle attachment. Beat the butter until pale in color, about 2 minutes.

Add in the powdered sugar and continue to beat for another two minutes until light and fluffy. Add in the cold cream cheese and mix until smooth, scraping the bowl afterwards.

Pour in both the extract and citrus juice, then beat for an additional one minute. Use immediately or store in the refrigerator for up to one week.