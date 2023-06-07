Local Scripps National Spelling Bee Contestant

Harding Academy middle schooler Armaan Singhvi talked about competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee and put Heather Mathis and Lelan Statom’s spelling skills to the test. Learn more about Armaan and the words he spelled in the competition here at https://spellingbee.com/speller-summary/188.
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 13:39:28-04
