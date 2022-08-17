Local Students Entertain Airplane Passengers

Dana Meyer, founder of Music City Strings and Ella Goggans, a member of Music City Strings, talked about the viral video of the group entertaining passengers when their airplane was delayed on the tarmac. Music City Strings is a community of students, teachers and parents who believe in the importance of an enriched and thorough music education. Music City Strings Academy provides a high-quality Suzuki music education in Middle Tennessee offering instruction in violin, viola, and cello for Preschool through High School students. Visit https://www.musiccitystringsacademy.com to learn more.