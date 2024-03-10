Local teacher shares fun educational games to play with kids during Spring Break

Dr. Austin Agee will be here to share fun games to play with our hosts that will help kids with spelling and reading over Spring Break.

Spring break, nearing the beginning of the school year, state testing time…no matter what time of the year it is, there is always such an important need for children to practice their reading skills at school and at home!

Take a look around your place, gather a few supplies, and check out some quick and easy games you can play with your children to help them become better readers and thinkers!