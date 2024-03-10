Local teacher shares fun educational games to play with kids during Spring Break

Dr. Austin Agee will be here to share fun games to play with our hosts that will help kids with spelling and reading over Spring Break.
Spring break, nearing the beginning of the school year, state testing time…no matter what time of the year it is, there is always such an important need for children to practice their reading skills at school and at home!
Take a look around your place, gather a few supplies, and check out some quick and easy games you can play with your children to help them become better readers and thinkers!
- Word Family Spinner- Using a piece of paper with letters written around it, a rectangular paper with letter pairings like “ug” or “at,” poke a hole in the middle of the circular paper. Then use a brad to connect the rectangular paper to it. Spin the circular paper around to see what words you can create.
- Practice Name Writing- With poster, construction, or lined paper, write your child’s name on the paper a few times. Then have a few times where different letters are missing and have your child write in the missing letter. All the time building up to having the entire name missing and your child writes their entire name.
- ABC Race- Have the uppercase alphabet written on pieces of paper taped to the wall. Have lowercase letters individually written in post-it notes hidden randomly in the house or a certain room. Children must go around finding the lowercase post-it notes and place them atop the uppercase letters.
- ABC Match-Up- Have the ABC’s (upper or lowercase) written on a piece of construction paper (or two). Then tape the construction paper to a baking pan. Using magnetic tiles (that can be hidden around the house or room), have your child match letters to their partners on the construction sheet.
- Word Mapping with Play-Doh- Have different sight words written on a white board, posti-it note, or small piece of paper. As children are sounding the words out, have them press down on a rolled out piece of Play-Doh to understand how many sounds are in each word. After you press for one word, roll the Play-Doh back out into a snake for the next word.