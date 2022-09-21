Local Team Competes on The Amazing Race

Former NFL coach Rex Ryan and his friend Tim Mann talked about joining forces and competing as Team T-REX on the new season of The Amazing Race. Watch and cheer on our Brentwood, Tennessee residents on The Amazing Race Wednesday, September 21 at 9pm on NewsChannel5. For more information on The Amazing Race, go to www.cbs.com.
Posted at 11:42 AM, Sep 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-21 12:42:43-04
