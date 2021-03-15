Local Teen Makes Documentary

Colin Shuran, a 18-year-old filmmaker from Tullahoma talked about the grant he won to document women’s suffrage and public art throughout the state of Tennessee, and the hour-long documentary he made about it. The virtual premiere of the Walls For Women documentary is Saturday, March 20 at 7pm. To get tickets to the online premiere, or for more information, visit www.colinshuran.com and follow @colinshuran on all social platforms.