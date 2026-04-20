Local teen wins national grant to fight child hunger!

Addison Taylor, a 12th-grade student and member of the Remnant Church Columbia and Murfreesboro, has been awarded a Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation Youth Grant through Youth Service America (YSA). The grant will fund a youth led community service project addressing childhood hunger in partnership with the Remnant Church’s Youth Group.

In Tennessee, approximately 1 in 4 children face food insecurity daily. This gap often widens during summer months when families lose access to school-provided meals. To combat this, Taylor, with the help of children’s church leader, Shai Easley, is leading the “Roots to Fruits” Children’s Community Garden project, empowering youth ages 5–25 to grow fresh produce for their own communities.

The garden will be located on a vacant lot owned by “The Garden” Community Event Space at 800 East 9th Street in Columbia, Tennessee. On April 24–25, 2026, The Remnant Church’s youth ministry will lead youth volunteers from Williamson and Maury counties will transform the space by building raised beds and planting nutrient-dense crops, including collard greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and berries.

For more information email RemnantChurchTN@gmail.com