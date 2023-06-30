LOCASH to Perform at Nissan Stadium

LOCASH duo Chris Lucas and Preston Brust talked about their career and performing at the Monster Jam World Finals. LOCASH has been called "Country music's most dynamic duo" by People magazine. You can see the drivers and LOCASH at the Monster Jam World Finals Saturday, July 1 at Nissan Stadium. Tickets to the Monster Jam World Finals are available at www.TicketMaster.com. Visit www.Monsterjam.com to learn more.