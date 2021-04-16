Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Looking Ahead to ACMs with The Morning Koffy Crew

items.[0].videoTitle
We chat with Paul Koffy about the ACM awards this weekend
Posted at 11:53 AM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 12:53:26-04

Paul Koffy talked to us about the show's ACM nomination. Some of the early winners and what performances we should watch for.
You can listen to Morning Koffy on WKDF each weekday morning from 4am-9am

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018