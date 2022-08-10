Looking Ahead to Titans Season Opener

The Voice of the Tennessee Titans Mike Keith gave his pre-season predictions on the team. The Tennessee Titans take on the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, August 11 for their preseason opener. You can hear Mike's play-by-play on Titans Radio at 104.5 The Zone. To see the Tennessee Titans 2022 schedule, go to www.titansonline.com.
Posted at 11:50 AM, Aug 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-10 12:50:55-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.