Looking for a Home!

Kenneth introduced us to some adorable dogs in need of a loving home and talked about the Mutt Strutt 5K. Nashville Humane is now open to the public, no appointment necessary. They are still limiting the total number of people inside the building at any one time. And, for the next couple weeks they are going to still require masks. But the dogs and cats and puppies and kittens are ready for you to swing by and visit them! The Mutt Strutt 5K is this Sunday, May 23 starting at 7:00am at Shelby Park in East Nashville. There’s still time for more registrations, and that means more aid for pets in need. Entry fee is $20. To register or for more information go to www.NashvilleHumane.org or call (615) 352-1010.

