Looking for free things to do this weekend? Check out these options!

Are you looking for some fun this weekend, but aren't trying to break the bank? Look no further because we have some free events for you to check out!

BARKS ON BROADWAY ON SATURDAY:

From 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. this dog friendly event benefiting Wags and Walks will have live music, caricature art, pet-friendly vendors and more!

https://nashvilledowntown.com/do/barks-on-broadway-1

GREEN HILLS PARK FESTIVAL ON SATURDAY:

This is their 10th annual festival to improve the park! Looking for music, food trucks and an outdoor movie? This is the spot for you!

https://www.615festivals.com/greenhillsparkfest?fbclid=IwY2xjawURIEJwZG9mBWV4dG4DYWVtAjEwAHNydGMGYXBwX2lkEDIyMjAzOTE3ODgyMDA4OTIAAR6cAV-LWcrB730unr5E-AXxNCsfGeat0o970MOXyQV2u_UK7HG1pMT706ZYFw_aem_1b7eg8OnM1DeFY2W4iWOGQ

COMMUNITY YOGA:

Friends of Mill Ridge Park are hosting community yoga! It starts at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and all skill levels are able to do this!

https://www.friendsofmillridgepark.org/new-blog/2024/4/12/yoga-schedule-s2kda-xkz87-43d3p-ml862-8ax57-578yl-9j473-se34f-kxhfp-p7hw2-wx6wl-jgg3h-2k8hj-w5ndr-fwgkr

STREGA PATIO MOVIE NIGHT:

Strega in East Nashville is continuing their patio movie nights. This Sunday you can catch Talladega Nights!

https://www.stregabar.com/patiomovienight

