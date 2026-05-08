Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's how you can Embrace Your Community!

If you are looking for ways to help your neighbors this weekend we have several ways you can Embrace Your Community!
Ice Storm Cleanup – Davidson
- Saturday, May 9 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
- With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Bordeaux Nashville
- Minimum Age: 18
- Help our neighbors by cleaning up debris left by Winter Storm Fern! Volunteer activities include sorting disaster debris on right-of-way into appropriate piles for pick up.
Spring Fun Run
- Monday, May 11 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM
- With Move! Music City [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- West Nashville
- Minimum Age (with Adult): 13, Minimum Age:16
- This is a family friendly opportunity!
- The Move! Music City Spring Fun Run needs help creating a memorable experience for every runner! Roles include course marshals, cheer stations, start/finish line support, and more!
Lytle Bend Grasslands Restoration
- Wednesday, May 13 from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
- With Metro Parks [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]
- Hermitage, TN
- Minimum Age: 18
- Metro Parks needs help clearing invasive plant life at the new Lytle Bend Park! Volunteers will walk 0.75 mile to the site then support invasive plant removal efforts. Make sure to bring water!