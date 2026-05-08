Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's how you can Embrace Your Community!

If you are looking for ways to help your neighbors this weekend we have several ways you can Embrace Your Community!

Ice Storm Cleanup – Davidson

Saturday, May 9 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

With Hands On [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

Bordeaux Nashville

Minimum Age: 18

Help our neighbors by cleaning up debris left by Winter Storm Fern! Volunteer activities include sorting disaster debris on right-of-way into appropriate piles for pick up.

Spring Fun Run

Monday, May 11 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM

With Move! Music City [handson.unitedwaygreaternashville.org]

West Nashville

Minimum Age (with Adult): 13, Minimum Age:16

This is a family friendly opportunity!

The Move! Music City Spring Fun Run needs help creating a memorable experience for every runner! Roles include course marshals, cheer stations, start/finish line support, and more!

Lytle Bend Grasslands Restoration