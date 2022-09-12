Watch Now
Looking for teens to participate in a Pediatric Migraine Study

Posted at 12:48 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 13:48:11-04

Nearly 15% of adolescents experience migraines. For them, it can be debilitating – affecting their friendships, education, and more. In today’s Your Health Matters, we learned more about a clinical trial that could potentially help your child. For more information, visit www.PediatricMigraneStudy.com or call (615) 320-6076. Segment Paid For By: Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

