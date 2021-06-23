Looking Your Best For Steeplechase

Christine showed hats and fascinators she designed from her Derby Collections. Christine A. Moore Millinery, The Official Milliner of Iroquois Steeplechase will be having Trunk Shows at Gus Mayer today through Friday, June 25 from 1pm-9pm. Gus Mayer is located at 2132 Green Hills Village Drive Nashville, TN, 37215. For more information, go to https://gusmayer.com/pages/nashville https://www.iroquoissteeplechase.org. Christine will also be showing pieces from her 2021 Spring and Derby Collections at the Iroquois Steeplechase vendor village on Saturday, June 26 at Percy Warner Park. For tickets to the Iroquois Steeplechase go to www.iroquoissteeplechase.org.