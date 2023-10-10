Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Lotería Loca on CBS

We chat with the host
Posted at 7:03 PM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 20:03:17-04

Jaime Camil host and executive producer of the new CBS game show Lotería Loca talked about the idea behind the series. Lotería Loca, is a wildly entertaining, action-packed series full of unexpected surprises. The new series is based on the traditional Mexico Bingo where contestants compete for a chance to win the ultimate cash prize! Lotería Loca airs Monday's on Newschannel5 at 8pm and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +. Visit www.cbs.com to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018