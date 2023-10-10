Lotería Loca on CBS

Jaime Camil host and executive producer of the new CBS game show Lotería Loca talked about the idea behind the series. Lotería Loca, is a wildly entertaining, action-packed series full of unexpected surprises. The new series is based on the traditional Mexico Bingo where contestants compete for a chance to win the ultimate cash prize! Lotería Loca airs Monday's on Newschannel5 at 8pm and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount +. Visit www.cbs.com to learn more.
