Lots of Fun Events at The Williamson County Animal Center

Scott Pieper from the Williamson County Animal Center introduced us to a pet in need of a loving home and talked about some of the fun events taking place at the center in September.

September 9: Bark ’n Splash Bash - Dog Pool Swim at the Longview Recreation Center in Spring Hill from 9:00-11:30am. Cost is $20 per dog. Proceeds benefit Williamson County Animal Center. Online registration required.

September 16: Puppy Songs - Featuring musician Matt Hobbs (with special appearances by adoptable dogs from Williamson County Animal Center). His song “Cheese Tax” has been viewed more than 2.7 million times on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L3AcyOYrnNk. He will be singing that and more at the Franklin Theater, Saturday September 16 at 2pm.

September 29-30: Mars Petcare adoption weekend. Williamson County Animal Center, Nashville Humane, Metro Animal Care and Control. For more information visit www.adoptwcac.org.