Loveless Cafe's Hashbrown Casserole

Chef Scott Peck from The Loveless Café made the restaurant’s famous Hashbrown Casserole and gave us a preview of the annual Franklin Main Street Festival. The Loveless Café is located at 8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221. To see the menu or for more information, visit https://www.lovelesscafe.com/. The 38th annual Main Street Festival will be held in historic downtown Franklin, TN on Saturday, April 23 from 10am-7 pm and Sunday, April 24 from 10am-6pm. Off the square, visitors can explore a menagerie of food and beverage options for even the pickiest eaters. The event will feature delicious bites from Hogwood BBQ, Loveless Cafe, Flour & Forge, Puckett's, Birdie's Frozen Drinks, Kona Ice, Colton's Steak House and many more. There will also be over 150 arts and crafts vendors, entertainment and fun activities for the kids. For more information, visit https://www.FranklinMainStreetFest.com.

The Loveless Cafe Hashbrown Casserole

Serves 8

This velvety blend of shredded potatoes, cheddar cheese and sour cream is one of our most in-demand dishes at the Loveless Cafe. And for good reason- it’s absolutely addictive! So, keep this recipe close by because friends and family will be requesting it time and time again.

Ingredients

1 (30-ounce) bag frozen shredded hashbrown potatoes, thawed

1 yellow onion, chopped

2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

1 (10-ounce) can cream of chicken soup

2 cups sour cream

Salt (to taste)

Ground black pepper (to taste)

Directions