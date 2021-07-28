Low-Calorie Cocktail Recipes

Tom Gibson from Blue Ice Vodka shared recipes for low-calorie cocktails. (see recipes below) For more information and recipes, visit https://www.blueicevodka.com/home

Grapefruit Sparkler (75 calories)

1.5 ounces Blue Ice Vodka (96 calories)

4 ounces grapefruit soda (0 calories)

Garnish: Grapefruit peel and rosemary sprig

Ice

Huckleberry Lemonade (92 calories)

1.5 ounces Blue Ice Huckleberry Vodka (85 calories)

4 ounces Light Lemonade (7 calories)

Garnish: Lemon wedge and mint

Ice

Pepper Paradise

1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka

4 oz. Pineapple Juice

Ice

Garnish: Pineapple slices and red pepper slices