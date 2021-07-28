Watch
Low-Calorie Cocktail Recipes

We learn more about Blue Ice Vodka
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jul 28, 2021
Tom Gibson from Blue Ice Vodka shared recipes for low-calorie cocktails. (see recipes below) For more information and recipes, visit https://www.blueicevodka.com/home

Grapefruit Sparkler (75 calories)
1.5 ounces Blue Ice Vodka (96 calories)
4 ounces grapefruit soda (0 calories)
Garnish: Grapefruit peel and rosemary sprig
Ice

Huckleberry Lemonade (92 calories)
1.5 ounces Blue Ice Huckleberry Vodka (85 calories)
4 ounces Light Lemonade (7 calories)
Garnish: Lemon wedge and mint
Ice

Pepper Paradise
1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka
4 oz. Pineapple Juice
Ice
Garnish: Pineapple slices and red pepper slices

