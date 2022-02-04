Low Calorie Valentine's Cocktails

Tom Gibson from Blue Ice Vodka made two low calorie cocktails, Lady in Red and Berry Love Potion, perfect for Valentine’s Day. Visit https://www.blueicevodka.com/home for more information and cocktail recipes.

Berry Love Potion (99 Calories)

1.5 oz. Blue Ice Huckleberry Flavored Vodka (85 calories)

3 oz. diet ginger beer (10 calories)

1 splash Moscato chilled-- pink Moscato preferred (4 calories)

Ice cubes

Garnish: raspberries

Instructions: Make sure Pink Moscato is chilled. Add fresh raspberries into a shaker or mixing glass, and muddle berries at base. Add ginger beer into the shaker. Pour raspberry ginger mix into an ice-filled glass of your choice. Top off the glass with Pink Moscato. Add raspberry garnish on top.

Lady in Red (99 Calories)

1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka (84 calories)

1-ounce Pomegranate Juice (POM Wonderful) (15 calories)

1 splash sparkling water (0 calories)

0.5 oz. freshly squeezed lemon

Garnish with lemon zest and pomegranate seeds

Ice cube (or chilled in shaker)

Instructions: Fill the shaker with ice. Add pomegranate juice, Blue Ice Potato Vodka, splash of sparkling water and lemon squeezed. Cover and shake for 10-15 seconds or until condensation forms on the outside of the shaker. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Add pomegranate seeds and lemon zest.