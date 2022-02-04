Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Low Calorie Valentine's Cocktails

items.[0].videoTitle
We get two great cocktail recipes for Valentine's Day.
Posted at 11:47 AM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 12:47:32-05

Tom Gibson from Blue Ice Vodka made two low calorie cocktails, Lady in Red and Berry Love Potion, perfect for Valentine’s Day. Visit https://www.blueicevodka.com/home for more information and cocktail recipes.

Berry Love Potion (99 Calories)

1.5 oz. Blue Ice Huckleberry Flavored Vodka (85 calories)

3 oz. diet ginger beer (10 calories)

1 splash Moscato chilled-- pink Moscato preferred (4 calories)

Ice cubes

Garnish: raspberries

Instructions: Make sure Pink Moscato is chilled. Add fresh raspberries into a shaker or mixing glass, and muddle berries at base. Add ginger beer into the shaker. Pour raspberry ginger mix into an ice-filled glass of your choice. Top off the glass with Pink Moscato. Add raspberry garnish on top.

Lady in Red (99 Calories)

1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka (84 calories)
1-ounce Pomegranate Juice (POM Wonderful) (15 calories)
1 splash sparkling water (0 calories)
0.5 oz. freshly squeezed lemon
Garnish with lemon zest and pomegranate seeds

Ice cube (or chilled in shaker)

Instructions: Fill the shaker with ice. Add pomegranate juice, Blue Ice Potato Vodka, splash of sparkling water and lemon squeezed. Cover and shake for 10-15 seconds or until condensation forms on the outside of the shaker. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Add pomegranate seeds and lemon zest.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018