Low Calorie Valentine's Cocktails

Tom Gibson from Blue Ice Vodka made two low calorie cocktails, Lady in Red and Berry Love Potion, perfect for Valentine’s Day. Visit https://www.blueicevodka.com/home for more information and cocktail recipes.
Berry Love Potion (99 Calories)
1.5 oz. Blue Ice Huckleberry Flavored Vodka (85 calories)
3 oz. diet ginger beer (10 calories)
1 splash Moscato chilled-- pink Moscato preferred (4 calories)
Ice cubes
Garnish: raspberries
Instructions: Make sure Pink Moscato is chilled. Add fresh raspberries into a shaker or mixing glass, and muddle berries at base. Add ginger beer into the shaker. Pour raspberry ginger mix into an ice-filled glass of your choice. Top off the glass with Pink Moscato. Add raspberry garnish on top.
Lady in Red (99 Calories)
1.5 oz. Blue Ice Potato Vodka (84 calories)
1-ounce Pomegranate Juice (POM Wonderful) (15 calories)
1 splash sparkling water (0 calories)
0.5 oz. freshly squeezed lemon
Garnish with lemon zest and pomegranate seeds
Ice cube (or chilled in shaker)
Instructions: Fill the shaker with ice. Add pomegranate juice, Blue Ice Potato Vodka, splash of sparkling water and lemon squeezed. Cover and shake for 10-15 seconds or until condensation forms on the outside of the shaker. Strain into a chilled martini glass. Add pomegranate seeds and lemon zest.