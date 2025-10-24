Lucy Loves Dessi is playing now through October 26th

The hilarious true story behind America’s most beloved comedy. Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer – son of I Love Lucy creator Jess Oppenheimer – spins this witty, fast-paced radio-show style tale of Lucy and Desi’s battles with CBS with as much heart and humor as an episode of I Love Lucy itself!
The show is playing at the Keeton through the weekend
To lean more visit
https://www.thekeeton.org/
Posted
