Lucy Loves Dessi is playing now through October 26th

The hilarious true story behind America’s most beloved comedy. Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer – son of I Love Lucy creator Jess Oppenheimer – spins this witty, fast-paced radio-show style tale of Lucy and Desi’s battles with CBS with as much heart and humor as an episode of I Love Lucy itself!

The show is playing at the Keeton through the weekend

To lean more visit

https://www.thekeeton.org/