Lunchladies Bought My Prom Dress

We chat with the author Heather Ream
Posted at 11:45 AM, Jun 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-21 12:45:55-04

Bestselling author Heather Ream talked about growing up in East Tennessee and her new memoir Lunchladies Bought My Prom Dress. Lunchladies Bought My Prom Dress is a searingly honest, at times heartbreakingly comedic, memoir about growing up poor in America. For more information visit https://www.heatherream.com/ for more information. The book is available on Amazon.

