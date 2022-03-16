Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg made Lynchburg Dump Cake. For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.

Lynchburg Dump Cake

For the base:

Baking spray for baking pan

3 large eggs, room temperature

2/3 cup whole milk

2 Tbsp Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

1 tsp vanilla

½ cup sugar

¾ cup sour cream, room temperature

½ cup plain flour

1 tsp kosher salt

For the cake mix:

1 cup plain flour

1 cup pecans, chopped & toasted

2/3 cup sugar

¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp kosher salt

¾ cup (1 ½ sticks) unsalted cold butter, sliced into thin pats

½ cup semi-sweet chocolate pieces-optional for garnish

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 baking pan with nonstick baking spray.

Make the base: combine eggs, milk, whiskey and vanilla in a blender and blend until evenly combined, 1 minute. Add sugar, sour cream, flour, and salt and blend until smooth. Pour the custard into the prepared baking dish.

Make the cake mix: whisk flour, pecans, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl and sprinkle evenly over the custard. Evenly place butter slices across the surface of the cake not quite touching.

Bake until top is set around the edges but sill wobbly in the center, around 25 to 30 minutes. Be careful not to overbake. Crust will puff up around the edges and deflate as it cools. Cool 30 minutes before serving. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream.

If using chocolate chips, sprinkle over hot crust when you remove pan from oven.

Serves 12.