Lynne Tolley gives us the recipe for Mr. Jack's BBQ Beans

Lynne Tolley is here with her famous Mr. Jack’s BBQ Bean recipe and tells us about the upcoming Jack Daniels World Championship Invitational BBQ

Mr Jack's BBQ Beans

Makes 6 servings

2 Tbsp bacon drippings or oil

1 small onion, chopped

2 Tbsp brown sugar

1/3 cup Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey

1 can (28 oz) baked beans

﻿﻿Tbsp spicy brown mustard

2 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon liquid smoke, optional

Several slices of crispy cooked bacon, for garnish

Heat the drippings in a large saucepan. Stir in the onion and brown sugar. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until the onion is soft & golden brown, about 5 minutes.

Stir in the Jack Daniel's, baked beans, brown mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and liquid smoke. Simmer 20 to 30 minutes. Garnish with crispy cooked bacon on the top.

Madras Jacket

Makes one cocktail

2 oz Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey

2 oz orange juice

2 oz cranberry juice

Lime wedge or thin circle

Combine the Jack Daniel's and orange juice over ice in a tall glass. Top with cranberry juice. Garnish with a lime wedge or thin circle on top. Straw

For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.