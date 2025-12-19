Lynne Tolley has the perfect holiday appetizer, Devils on Horseback!

This appetizer and cocktail will be a big hit at your holiday dinner! Lynne Tolley shows us how to make Devils on Horseback and Cranberry Whiskey Punch!

Devils on Horseback Appetizer

24 large pitted dates (Medjool dates recommended)

1/3 cup Boursin cheese spread or blue cheese crumbles

24 whole roasted almonds, pecans, or walnuts

12 slices center-cut bacon (not thick slices)

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil and set a wire rack in the baking sheet.

2. Stuff the dates by carefully pulling open the small slit on the side of each date. Place a small amount of cheese inside and mash a nut in the center of the cheese of each date (use 2 nuts if they will fit). Gently press the fruit back around the cheese to close.

3. Cut the bacon slices in half to be about 4-5 inches. Wrap each stuffed date in a piece of bacon, being sure to cover the cheese. Secure with a toothpick where the bacon overlaps and set the bacon wrapped dates on the wire rack set in the foil lined pan.

4. Bake the bacon-wrapped dates until the bacon is crisp, approximately 13-15 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes. Remove the toothpicks and serve.

Cranberry Whiskey Punch Makes 1 cocktail

This recipe makes one cocktail; to prepare enough for a party, make in a pitcher by increasing the portions.

1 ½ oz Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey

1 oz sweet vermouth

2 oz fresh orange juice

1 oz cranberry juice

½ oz simple syrup

Rosemary sprig and raw cranberries for garnish

1. Fill a cocktail shaker with ice; or if making a pitcher full leave the ice out.

2. Add the whiskey, sweet vermouth, orange & cranberry juices, and simple syrup.

3. Shake well until chilled.

4. Strain mixture over fresh ice into a serving glass.

5. Garnish with rosemary sprig and a few cranberries.

If making a pitcher full, combine ingredients. Have an ice bucket with ice near by for each individual cocktail. Serve as needed.

For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, visit https://www.jackdaniels.com/en-us/Miss-Mary-Bobos-Restaurant or call (931)759-7394.