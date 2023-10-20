Lynne Tolley makes delicious Chicken Tortilla Soup!

Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo’s Boarding House made Chicken Tortilla Soup. For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.

New York Sour Cocktail Makes one cocktail

2 oz Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

1 oz fresh lemon juice

½ oz simple syrup

1 oz red wine (Gamay or Zinfandel)

Garnish: strip of lemon zest

Combine all ingredients except wine & zest over ice in cocktail shaker. After a few shakes, drain over fresh ice in a low rocks glass.

Hold tablespoon upside down over glass and gently pour wine over the back of the spoon into the glass where it will float. Garnish with the lemon zest. Enjoy.