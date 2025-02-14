Lynne Tolley shares dessert recipes for your sweetheart

In honor of Valentine's Day, Lynne Tolley is sharing some sweet recipes that are sure to impress your Valentine!

Easy Blender Chocolate Mousse Serves 4

7 oz semi-sweet chocolate, finely chopped (about 1 ½ cups)

¼ cup boiling water

1/2 tsp instant coffee or instant espresso

½ cup heavy cream

½ tsp vanilla

1 egg, beaten (or 4 Tbsp pasteurized eggs, preferred)

Pinch salt

1. Place chocolate into your blender. Stir coffee granules into boiling water. Pour this boiling water mixture over chocolate and blend for 30 seconds. Scrape down the sides quickly and blend for another 15 seconds.

2. Add the remaining ingredients and blend to mix about 15 seconds.

3. Scrape down the sides and blend until smooth. Be careful not to over blend or it will leave bubbles in your mousse.

4. Pour or spoon into individual serving glasses/cups and chill for 2 hours or overnight until set.

5. Garnish with a dollop of whipped cream & strawberry.

Tips:

1 beaten egg equals 4 Tablespoons pasteurized egg.

Use a high quality chocolate for best flavor; I use Ghirardelli.