Lynne Tolley shares the recipe for her holiday sweet potatoes!

A segment on Talk of the Town
Lynne Tolley shows us how to make holiday sweet potatoes and you know she had to add a little Jack Daniels! For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.

Holiday Sweet Potatoes
Serves 8

4 large sweet potatoes
¼ cup butter
¾ cup brown sugar
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon orange zest
¼ cup Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey
½ cup chopped pecans, lightly toasted

Place the sweet potatoes in a large pot and cover completely with water. Add a little salt to the water. Bring to a boil, cover, and cook until tender, about 35 minutes. Drain and cool enough to handle.

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Peel off the skins and place the potatoes in a large mixing bowl. Mash the potatoes with the butter until slightly lumpy. Stir in sugar, salt, orange zest, and whiskey. Spoon half the mixture into a greased or buttered 2-quart casserole dish. Top with half of the pecans. Repeat with another layer. Bake for about 30 minutes or until heated through.

Tip: never use canned yams or sweet potatoes for this recipe. Fresh sweet potatoes are much more delicious.

