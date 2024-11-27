Lynne Tolley shares the recipe for her holiday sweet potatoes!

Lynne Tolley shows us how to make holiday sweet potatoes and you know she had to add a little Jack Daniels! For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.

Holiday Sweet Potatoes

Serves 8

4 large sweet potatoes

¼ cup butter

¾ cup brown sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon orange zest

¼ cup Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

½ cup chopped pecans, lightly toasted

Place the sweet potatoes in a large pot and cover completely with water. Add a little salt to the water. Bring to a boil, cover, and cook until tender, about 35 minutes. Drain and cool enough to handle.

Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Peel off the skins and place the potatoes in a large mixing bowl. Mash the potatoes with the butter until slightly lumpy. Stir in sugar, salt, orange zest, and whiskey. Spoon half the mixture into a greased or buttered 2-quart casserole dish. Top with half of the pecans. Repeat with another layer. Bake for about 30 minutes or until heated through.

Tip: never use canned yams or sweet potatoes for this recipe. Fresh sweet potatoes are much more delicious.