Lynne Tolley shares the recipe for Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

Lynne Tolley stops by to show us how to make Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup! A perfect dish for the cold season!

Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup                                                 Serves 6

1 ½ Tablespoons oil

2 carrots, chopped or 1 cup baby carrots, sliced

2 stalks celery, chopped

½ small onion, chopped

1 ½ cups cooked chicken, chopped

4 sprigs thyme

4 sprigs parsley

6 cups chicken stock

Juice & zest of one lemon

1 cup orzo pasta

Parsley, fresh chopped for garnish

Heat oil in a large pot. Add onions, carrots, and celery. Cook over medium heat for about 3-5 minutes or until tender.Meanwhile, tie up herb sprigs into a bundle with cotton twine.

Once the vegetables are tender add the chicken, herb bundle, and broth. Cover the soup and let it simmer for about 10-15 minutes.

Use tongs or a spoon to remove the herb sprigs and discard. Add the orzo pasta and lemon zest to the broth.

Cook the soup until pasta is fully cooked, about 7 minutes. Remove from heat.

Pour in the reserved lemon juice and sprinkle with the chopped fresh parsley. Serve.

Tip: To make this recipe even easier, you can substitute 1 (10-ounce) can of chopped chicken for the cooked chicken. It is already cooked and chopped.

Tennessee Honey Sour                      Serves One
2 oz Jack Daniel Tennessee Honey

1 oz fresh lemon juice

½ oz simple syrup

Ice

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice.

Shake until cool.

Strain into rocks glass filled with fresh ice.

Garnish with thin lemon slice.

