Lynne Tolley shows us how to make a Chocolate Whiskey Cake

We love when Lynne is in our kitchen! Today she shows us how to make the perfect cake with a chocolate whiskey cake and a whiskey glaze!
Chocolate Whiskey Cake with Jack Daniel Chocolate Whiskey Glaze
Cake Makes a 9x13” pan
Cake ingredients:
1 box devil’s food chocolate cake mix
1 (3.9oz) box instant chocolate pudding mix
1 cup sour cream
½ cup vegetable oil
¼ cup Jack Daniel Whiskey
4 eggs
Dash salt
1 ½ cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
Glaze ingredients:
1 stick butter
1 ½ cups sugar
1/3 cup evaporated milk
¼ cup Jack Daniel Whiskey
¼ tsp vanilla
¼ tsp salt
½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Steps for cake:
· Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease & flour a 9”x13” pan.
· Combine cake mix, pudding mix, sour cream, oil, whiskey, and eggs in an electric mixer with paddle attachment. Beat together on medium for 5 minutes until fluffy and thoroughly combined. Remove from mixer.
· Stir in chocolate chips.
· Pour into prepared cake pan. Bake for 28-33 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out with no crumbs attached (you may have some chocolate on toothpick from the melted chips).
· Let cake cool.
Glaze Steps:
· In a medium saucepan, combine butter, sugar, salt, and evaporated milk.
· Stir together over medium-high heat until a rolling boil and boil for 1 minute, stirring constantly. This is to make sure the sugar is melted.
· Remove from heat and add in chocolate chips, vanilla, and whiskey. Stir until chips melt and glaze is slightly cooler, then pour over cake (it will set up quickly).