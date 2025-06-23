Lynne Tolley shows us how to make a Chocolate Whiskey Cake

We love when Lynne is in our kitchen! Today she shows us how to make the perfect cake with a chocolate whiskey cake and a whiskey glaze!

Chocolate Whiskey Cake with Jack Daniel Chocolate Whiskey Glaze

Cake Makes a 9x13” pan

Cake ingredients:

1 box devil’s food chocolate cake mix

1 (3.9oz) box instant chocolate pudding mix

1 cup sour cream

½ cup vegetable oil

¼ cup Jack Daniel Whiskey

4 eggs

Dash salt

1 ½ cups semi-sweet chocolate chips

Glaze ingredients:

1 stick butter

1 ½ cups sugar

1/3 cup evaporated milk

¼ cup Jack Daniel Whiskey

¼ tsp vanilla

¼ tsp salt

½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Steps for cake:

· Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease & flour a 9”x13” pan.

· Combine cake mix, pudding mix, sour cream, oil, whiskey, and eggs in an electric mixer with paddle attachment. Beat together on medium for 5 minutes until fluffy and thoroughly combined. Remove from mixer.

· Stir in chocolate chips.

· Pour into prepared cake pan. Bake for 28-33 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out with no crumbs attached (you may have some chocolate on toothpick from the melted chips).

· Let cake cool.

Glaze Steps:

· In a medium saucepan, combine butter, sugar, salt, and evaporated milk.

· Stir together over medium-high heat until a rolling boil and boil for 1 minute, stirring constantly. This is to make sure the sugar is melted.

· Remove from heat and add in chocolate chips, vanilla, and whiskey. Stir until chips melt and glaze is slightly cooler, then pour over cake (it will set up quickly).