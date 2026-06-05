Lynne Tolley shows us how to make a Lynchburg Peach No Bake Dessert!

Lynchburg Peach No Bake Dessert serves 6-8

Peaches:

1 cup chopped peaches, fresh or frozen and defrosted

2 Tbs light brown sugar

½ oz Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

Crust:

One 16oz box of gingersnap cookies

1 stick salted butter, melted

¼ cup brown sugar

Filling:

2 cups heavy whipping cream

½ cup powdered sugar

1 Tbs vanilla bean paste

1 oz Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

8 oz cream cheese (at room temperature)

½ cup sweetened condensed milk

1 cup peach preserves

1. Add the peaches to a bowl & top with brown sugar and ½ oz whiskey. Stir several times while you make the filling.

2. To make the crust, put gingersnaps in a food processor and chop until fine. Add melted butter and ¼ cup brown sugar; mix. Press the crumbs into a 9-inch tart pan with a removable base or a deep dish pie pan. Set in freezer while making the filling.

3. In a large bowl, beat the whipping cream, powdered sugar, and vanilla with a mixer until stiff peaks form. Set aside.

4. In another large bowl, add the softened cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk, and peach preserves with a hand mixer until softened and completely combined. Add the 1 oz of whiskey and stir until incorporated.

5. Add 1/3 of the whipped cream mixture, stirring gently with a rubber spatula. Add the remaining cream in two more portions, combining each time. Pour this filling into the gingersnap crust. Smoothing the top. Cover and chill for 4 hours until set.

6. To serve, lift tart out of removable bottom and cut into desired slices. If using pie pan, cut slices in pan. Place slices on individual plates and top with a spoon full of macerated peaches letting the whiskey sauce run down the edges.