Lynne Tolley shows us how to make a Pecan Honey Cream Pie!

We love when Lynne Tolley is in the kitchen! She shows us how to make a simple and delicious Pecan Honey Cream Pie!

Pecan Cream Honey Whiskey Pie Serves 6-8

1 9-inch graham cracker pie crust (prepared)

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/3 cup powdered sugar

2 (8 oz) packages cream cheese, softened

½ cup light brown sugar (packed)

¼ cup Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Whiskey

1 ½ cups pecans, lightly toasted and finely chopped

¼ tsp salt

Preheat oven to 350°F. Bake crust 8-10 minutes. Let cool completely while you make the filling.

Beat the whipping cream and powdered sugar with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Set aside.

In a large bowl, beat the cream cheese, brown sugar, salt, and Tennessee Honey until smooth and creamy.

Fold the whipped cream into the creamed cheese mixture until combined. Gently stir in 1 cup of the pecans.

Spread mixture into cooled crust and top with remaining pecans. Chill until firm, at least 2 hours and up to overnight.

For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, visit https://www.jackdaniels.com/en-us/Miss-Mary-Bobos-Restaurant or call (931)759-7394.