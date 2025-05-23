Lynne Tolley shows us how to make delicious Whiskey Steak Appetizers

These Whiskey Steak Appetizers are simple to make with only 3 ingredients! They would be perfect for your next dinner party!

Whiskey Steak Appetizers

2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

2 tablespoons Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

¼ cup fresh parsley leaves, chopped

1 pound (1 to 1 1/2 -inch thick) New York Strip steak

½ teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

Whisk brown sugar and whiskey together in a small bowl to dissolve sugar. Trim fat cap off steak and any other trimming that needs to be done. Dry both sides of steak with paper towels. Cut steak into 1-inch-cube pieces and season with salt.

Heat olive oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium high heat until shimmering. Add the steak cubes and sear until browned, flipping them halfway through, 6 to 8 minutes total.

Add the brown sugar and whiskey mixture and cook for 1 minute more. Remove from heat; garnish with parsley. To serve as an appetizer, spear each cube with long toothpick.

