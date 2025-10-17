Lynne tolley shows us how to make One-Pot Italian Sausage-Gnocchi Soup!
One-Pot Italian Sausage-Gnocchi Soup
2 tbsp olive oil
16 oz fresh Italian turkey (or pork) sausage, remove from casing if necessary
1 yellow onion, chopped (1 ½ cups)
1 tbsp garlic, finely chopped (from 3 cloves)
1 ½ tbsp dried Italian seasoning
1 (14 ½ oz) can diced tomatoes
1 (10 oz) can Rotel tomatoes & green chilies
4 cups chicken broth
1 (12 oz) pkg refrigerated potato gnocchi
3 cups packed baby spinach
Salt & pepper to taste
Heat oil in large Dutch oven over medium high heat. Add sausage, onion, garlic, and Italian seasoning. Cook, stirring often and breaking up meat using a spoon, until meat is no longer pink, about 8 minutes. Stir in both cans of tomatoes along with broth; bring to a gentle simmer over medium heat. Add gnocchi and spinach; cook, stirring often until gnocchi is tender and spinach has wilted, about 2-4 minutes.
*Optional step would be to brown gnocchi in butter in a separate skillet until lightly browned, stirring often, before adding to soup.
Pumpkin Jack Cocktail Serves one.
2 oz Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey
1 tbsp pumpkin puree
1 tbsp maple syrup
¼ tsp pumpkin pie spice
Place all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Add a handful of ice and shake until cold. Strain the drink into an ice- filled lowball glass.
Garnish with mint and an strip of orange peel.