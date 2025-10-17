Lynne tolley shows us how to make One-Pot Italian Sausage-Gnocchi Soup!

One-Pot Italian Sausage-Gnocchi Soup

2 tbsp olive oil

16 oz fresh Italian turkey (or pork) sausage, remove from casing if necessary

1 yellow onion, chopped (1 ½ cups)

1 tbsp garlic, finely chopped (from 3 cloves)

1 ½ tbsp dried Italian seasoning

1 (14 ½ oz) can diced tomatoes

1 (10 oz) can Rotel tomatoes & green chilies

4 cups chicken broth

1 (12 oz) pkg refrigerated potato gnocchi

3 cups packed baby spinach

Salt & pepper to taste

Heat oil in large Dutch oven over medium high heat. Add sausage, onion, garlic, and Italian seasoning. Cook, stirring often and breaking up meat using a spoon, until meat is no longer pink, about 8 minutes. Stir in both cans of tomatoes along with broth; bring to a gentle simmer over medium heat. Add gnocchi and spinach; cook, stirring often until gnocchi is tender and spinach has wilted, about 2-4 minutes.

*Optional step would be to brown gnocchi in butter in a separate skillet until lightly browned, stirring often, before adding to soup.

Pumpkin Jack Cocktail Serves one.

2 oz Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

1 tbsp pumpkin puree

1 tbsp maple syrup

¼ tsp pumpkin pie spice

Place all ingredients in a cocktail shaker. Add a handful of ice and shake until cold. Strain the drink into an ice- filled lowball glass.

Garnish with mint and an strip of orange peel.