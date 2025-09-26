Lynne Tolley shows us how to make Tennessee Honey Onion Jam

Sometimes the most simple recipes are the best! Lynne shows us how to make this onion jam that is sure to be a crowd pleaser!

Tennessee Honey Onion Jam

4 large onions, cut into thin slices (about 5 cups)

¼ cup bacon drippings

½ cup sugar

¼ cup Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

½ teaspoon salt

Black pepper to taste

Cook the onions in the bacon drippings in a large heavy pot with a cracked lid over medium-low heat for 30 minutes, stirring frequently. Gently melt the onions and do not allow them to brown quickly (or burn). Remove the lid and stir in sugar, Tennessee Honey, and vinegar. Cook over medium to medium-low heat, maintaining a gentle simmer until the juices have thickened and the onions are soft and a rich amber color, about 20 minutes. Season with salt & pepper. Keep refrigerated, but serve at room temperature.

Makes about 1 ½ cups.

Tennessee Sparkling Cider Cocktail

1 oz chilled Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey

4 oz chilled sparkling apple cider

Thin green apple slice, for garnish

Pour the Tennessee Honey into a champagne flute. Add the sparkling cider. Garnish with a thin slice of apple on rim.

Makes one cocktail.