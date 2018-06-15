Lynne Tolley's Cajun Sausage Puffs with Whiskey Mustard Sauce
Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg made Cajun Sausage Puffs with Whiskey Mustard Sauce. (see recipe below) For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.
Cajun Sausage Puffs with Whiskey Mustard Sauce
1 package frozen puff pastry sheets
1 Tbsp flour
8 hot-dog-size, fully cooked smoked Andouille sausages
1 egg, beaten
Whiskey Mustard Sauce
1 Tbsp Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey
1 cup Creole or grainy Dijon mustard
1 Tbsp honey
Thaw pastry sheets at room temperature for 40 minutes.
Unfold pastry, lightly dust both sides with flour and place on parchment sheet on counter. Using a pizza wheel, cut pastry crosswise into 16 ( ½ inch wide) strips. Start spiraling a pastry strip around a sausage, without overlapping the pastry. When you come to the end of the first strip, start a second (press ends together) and continue wrapping until sausage is covered. Wrap remaining sausages.
Evenly space sausages on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Refrigerate one hour (or up to 2 days, covered) before baking.
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Brush pastries with beaten egg. Bake until puffed and golden, 22 to 25 minutes. Cool 5 minutes. Using a serrated knife, cut each pastry into rounds and skewer with a toothpick. Serve with Whiskey Mustard Sauce.
Sauce:
Whisk together whiskey, mustard and honey. Can be made ahead and kept at room temperature.
