Lynne Tolley's Chicken Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette
Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House made Summer Chicken Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette. (see recipe below) For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.
Summer Chicken Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette
For the salad:
5 to 6 fingerling potatoes, about 1/3 pound
2 ears fresh corn, unshucked
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved (about 2 cups)
¾ cup hearts of palm, sliced
2 large handfuls baby lettuce or arugula, washed & dried
1 handful fresh basil leaves, roughly chopped
Cook the unpeeled potatoes in boiling salted water for about 8-10 minutes or until easily pierced. Try not to overcook. Prepare a bowl of ice water to the side. Remove the cooked potatoes with a slotted spoon and put in the ice bath until cool. Remove from water & pat dry. Slice into ¼-inch rounds.
Cut the bottom and 1-2 inches off the top of ears of corn. Cook the ears of corn, in their husk, in microwave on HIGH for 4 minutes. Remove & allow to cool for 10 minutes. Shuck corn. Remove silks. Cut the kernels off the cob. It is okay if they come off attached to each other; makes for a pretty salad.
For the vinaigrette:
1 ½ tablespoons of fresh lemon juice, about half a lemon
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
½ cup olive oil
Salt & pepper
2 oz feta cheese, crumbled for garnish
Combine lemon juice, vinegar and mustard with a whisk. Slowly stream in olive oil while whisking vigorously. Season with salt & pepper. To serve, toss the vegetables with the vinaigrette. Place chicken pieces over the top of salad. Garnish with feta crumbles. Serves: 4 to 5.
For the chicken:
1 rotisserie chicken
Remove skin. Slice breast into thick slices. Try to remove rest of chicken in chunks as much as possible.
Arts & Crafts
Whether you feel crafty or just need some simple ideas to try on your own, check out our Arts & Crafts clips to inspire your creative…
Ask the Expert
Talk of the Town features regular segments with experts in the law, pediatrics, and animal health. We also have experts in health, fitness,…
Authors & Books
Talk of the Town features some of the most famous and current best-selling authors right here in our studio! Plus, don't miss our regular…
Cooking & Food
Food is good for the soul, and at Talk of the Town our souls are fed well. With over 5,000 recipes and counting, we've talked some of the…
Celebrities
Talk of the Town is the most viewed local daily talk show in the country, and many celebrities know the power of the Nashville audience.…
Holidays
We're all looking for new ideas during the holidays for decorating, cooking and fun activities. Talk of the Town has you covered. Check…
Home & Garden
Check out all the latest home and garden tips!
Ms. Cheap
Mary Hance, aka Ms. Cheap, is known throughout Middle Tennessee for helping you find some great deals, and save a buck, as well! Every…
Pets
Most Fridays, Talk of the Town features a Pet of the Week available for adoption at the Nashville Humane Association. There are always some…