Lynne Tolley's Chicken Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House made Summer Chicken Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette. (see recipe below) For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.

Summer Chicken Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette

For the salad:

5 to 6 fingerling potatoes, about 1/3 pound

2 ears fresh corn, unshucked

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved (about 2 cups)

¾ cup hearts of palm, sliced

2 large handfuls baby lettuce or arugula, washed & dried

1 handful fresh basil leaves, roughly chopped

Cook the unpeeled potatoes in boiling salted water for about 8-10 minutes or until easily pierced. Try not to overcook. Prepare a bowl of ice water to the side. Remove the cooked potatoes with a slotted spoon and put in the ice bath until cool. Remove from water & pat dry. Slice into ¼-inch rounds.

Cut the bottom and 1-2 inches off the top of ears of corn. Cook the ears of corn, in their husk, in microwave on HIGH for 4 minutes. Remove & allow to cool for 10 minutes. Shuck corn. Remove silks. Cut the kernels off the cob. It is okay if they come off attached to each other; makes for a pretty salad.

For the vinaigrette:

1 ½ tablespoons of fresh lemon juice, about half a lemon

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ cup olive oil

Salt & pepper

2 oz feta cheese, crumbled for garnish

Combine lemon juice, vinegar and mustard with a whisk. Slowly stream in olive oil while whisking vigorously. Season with salt & pepper. To serve, toss the vegetables with the vinaigrette. Place chicken pieces over the top of salad. Garnish with feta crumbles. Serves: 4 to 5.

For the chicken:

1 rotisserie chicken

Remove skin. Slice breast into thick slices. Try to remove rest of chicken in chunks as much as possible.