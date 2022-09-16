Lynne Tolley's Colorful and Hearty Autumn Salad

Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House shared a recipe for a hearty and colorful Autumn Salad. For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, visit https://www.jackdaniels.com/en-us/Miss-Mary-Bobos-Restaurant or call (931)759-7394.

Autumn Salad

Serves 6-8

Ingredients:

3 cups chopped sweet potatoes, cut into ½” thick pieces

1 Tbsp olive oil

Salt & pepper

2/3 cup wild rice

2 large Honeycrisp apples, thinly sliced

1-2 ripe avocados, thinly sliced

2 tsp lemon juice

½ cup dried sweetened cranberries

½ cup sliced roasted almonds

9 cups spring mix greens or spinach; or a combination of both

1/3 cup feta cheese to garnish

Lemon Balsamic Dressing:

2 and ½ Tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

½ tsp lemon zest

¼ tsp onion powder

½ tsp sugar

3 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp minced garlic

½ cup olive oil

Preparation:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Peel & chop sweet potatoes and add to a large sheet pan.

2. Drizzle potatoes with 1 Tbsp olive oil plus a sprinkle of salt & pepper. Toss to coat in oil and seasonings. Spread in an even layer in pan. Bake 10 minutes, flip and return to oven

for another 10 minutes. Flip once more and bake for 5 more minutes or until crisp tender and roasted through. Set aside to cool to room temperature.

3. Meanwhile, prepare the wild rice according to package directions. Once rice is tender, refrigerate about 10 minutes to cool down so it does not wilt the lettuce.

4. Dressing ingredients may all be combined in a small blender or food processor. Pulse until combined and emulsified; taste and add salt & pepper if needed.

5. Thinly slice apples & avocado. Drizzle 2 tsp lemon juice over all slices to prevent browning.

6. In a large bowl arrange a layer of lettuce or spinach. Top with sweet potatoes, wild rice, cranberries, almonds, apples and avocado. Garnish with feta cheese.

7. Serve dressing in a container on the side for each guest to add individually to their salad.

Tip: Any leftover dressing will keep in the refrigerator for 5-7 days in an airtight container.